News Release: Arrest in Homicide Investigation on Trent Street

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE (July 13): On July 13, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with assistance from the SBI arrested 20 year old Aaron Lamont Little, of Winston Salem. On July 1, Greensboro Police arrested 21 year old Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy, of Winston Salem. Hardy is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, and Discharging Firearm into Occupied Property. Little is charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and Discharging Firearm into Occupied Property. Both and are being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

UPDATE: The victim in this incident has been identified as Brianna Nicole Smith, B/F 21, of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation 3300 Block of Trent Street

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – At approximately 1:11 a.m. Greensboro Police responded the 3300 block of Trent Street in reference to a shooting call and located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving efforts; however the victim succumbed to her injuries. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

