News Release: Arrest in Homicide Investigation 800 Block of Summit Ave

UPDATE (2/9/21): On February 9, 2021 Officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team along with assistance from the North Carolina SBI and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office arrested Romonte Kwashid Spragley, 20 years old of Nash County. Spragley is charged in the December 3, 2020 murder of Tiyon Gibson. Spragley is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 23 year old Tiyon Amari Gibson (B/M) from Greensboro. Next of kin has been notified.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 3, 2020) – At approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Summit Ave in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect description or additional information at this time. The victim’s identity will be released upon notification to his next of kin. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

