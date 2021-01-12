News Release: Arrest Burlington Road Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (1/12): Greensboro Police Have arrested and charged Donald Lamont Bruton, 41 years old, of Greensboro. Bruton is charged with Felony Hit and Run injury, Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle, Driving with License Revoked, and Careless and Reckless Driving. Bruton is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (January 09, 2021) – On Saturday January 09, at 12:28 a.m. Mr. Donald Bruton was at Choppers Bar located at 3513 Burlington Rd. He was driving a 2016 HYUNDAI SANTA FE and carelessly and recklessly left the parking lot. While doing so he ran over a pedestrian (Angela Haith) and she died as a result of her injuries. Mr. Bruton fled the scene. Investigation is ongoing.

