News Release: Are You Contributing to Sewer Overflows?

Are You Contributing to Sewer Overflows?

GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2020) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City has seen an increase in sanitary sewer overflows. To keep sewer lines free from clogs and the community’s waterways clean, Water Resources Department staff ask residents to flush only toilet paper and human waste down toilets. Even if a product’s packaging claims the item is flushable, do not do so. Items that contribute to sewer overflows are:

* Wipes (all kinds)

* Towels

* Sanitary pads

* Paper towels

* Napkins

* Hair

* Gloves

* Floss

* Feminine hygiene products

* Facial tissues

* Fabrics (all kinds)

* Condoms

Also, please do not pour fats, oil, or grease down drains, sinks, or toilets. Grease clogs our sewer lines, especially in conjunction with the products listed above. Always put grease in a sealed non-recyclable container, place it in the garbage, and place all other items in a lined trash bin.

Water Resources staff also remind residents that backups and sewer overflows do not only occur in the City’s system, but can also occur in private plumbing systems.

Learn more about how to prevent sewer overflows<bit.ly/GSOFOG> and protect our watersheds and read the City’s 2019 Sewage Collection and Water Reclamation Plant Report<bit.ly/2019SSO>.

