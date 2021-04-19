News Release: April 28 Meeting Set for General Contractors Interested in City Housing Rehab Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

April 28 Meeting Set for General Contractors

Interested in City Housing Rehab Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2021) – A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 3-5 pm Wednesday, April 28, for general contractors who may be interested in being placed on the City’s housing rehabilitation programs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/housing-services/homeowners-renters/housing-rehabilitation-programs> list to receive bid invitations.

To attend the meeting, which is presented by the City’s Neighborhood Development Department, click on this Zoom link<us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrdOGrpj8uE9wJMQZ0aeFWnBlzs-ggkHMP>.

Questions? Contact Sonyé Randolph at 336-373-2530 or by email<mailto:sonye.randolph@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=April%2028%20Interest%20Meeting>.

