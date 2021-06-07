News Release: Applications Now Open for Youth Leadership Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Applications Now Open for Youth Leadership Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro (YLG), a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ylg>. The deadline to apply is August 13.
The program costs $80, and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm one Wednesday monthly October through March at the Barber Park Event Center. This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects included diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.
For more information about the program, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617.
