News Release: Applications Now Being Accepted for Rent/Utility Assistance Under ERAP

Applications Now Being Accepted for Rent/Utility Assistance Under ERAP

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – Has your household been financially affected by COVID-19? Need help paying the rent and/or utilities? If so, funds the City has received — nearly $9 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) established by the US Congress in December — could help.

Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may now apply for up to 12 months combined (past due plus currently due plus future) emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household. Assistance goes directly to landlords and utility companies, and does not have to be repaid.

Tenants/renters may apply for assistance or landlords may apply on their behalf. US citizenship is not required for applying.

Applications are being taken online through this application portal: bit.ly/3lt6sie. Applications may also be printed out from the portal in 60 different languages.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs> and click on “How do I apply?” for a list of documents you will need to upload into the application portal. Requirements for assistance are listed at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance>.

Also at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs>, you will find questions and answers about things such as which utilities are covered under ERAP, how applications will be prioritized, and how much emergency assistance ERAP provides.

ERAP is coordinated by the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and administered by local partner agencies contracted with by the department.

