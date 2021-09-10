News Release: Application Period Closes for Vacant At-Large City Council Seat

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

Application Period Closes for Vacant At-Large City Council Seat

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2021) – The Greensboro City Council received 47 applications for the vacant at-large seat by the 11:59 pm, Thursday, September 9 deadline. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/citycouncil<www.greensboro-nc.gov/citycouncil> to view a spreadsheet detailing the applicants, names and supplemental information.

These completed applications will be reviewed by City Council members. Each applicant may make a brief presentation during a special meeting at 5:30 pm, Tuesday September 14, at which point a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.

The City Council is following section 3.0(c) of the Greensboro City Charter in filling the vacant seat.

The at-large seat was vacated when Michelle Kennedy announced her resignation from Council during the August 17 meeting.

For questions or assistance, contact the City Clerk’s office at 336-373-2396.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.