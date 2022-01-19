News Release: Annual Planning Report Shows Greensboro is Growing in ‘All the Right Ways’

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sue Schwartz

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2149

Annual Planning Report Shows Greensboro is Growing in ‘All the Right Ways’

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2022) – The Planning Department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures has been published and is now online. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/51625/637781089871368758>,” the document covers 2021 trends that show it was a great year for Greensboro’s economy and additional growth.

Key findings are:

· City leaders continue to see new investment in Greensboro in terms of building permits and value of construction. In 2021, the value of construction was the highest it has been in the past decade – $817 million dollars of construction approved through building permits.

· Greensboro is growing. There are about 30,000 more residents living in the city now than in 2010.

· The city’s land area is also growing. Greensboro is now 136.5 square miles large. That’s an increase of 1.15 square miles after annexing 736 acres last year.

· Greensboro’s population is more diverse now than it was in 2010. The percent of residents identifying as two or more races has increased by 180 percent.

“Even during the pandemic, Greensboro has continued to move forward,” says Chris Wilson, interim City Manager. “This report shows we’re growing in all the right ways, doing it the way forward-thinking cities should.”

City Planning Department Director Sue Schwartz agrees. “The newest edition of our annual Growth and Development Trends report shares a lot of good news for Greensboro, our residents, and businesses already here, and those who may want to invest here in the near future.”

Schwartz added that some of the data normally used in these annual reports is still not available from the US Census Bureau, but additional editions of the report will be published as the data is released.

This trends report and many others are available on the Planning Department’s Population and Statistics Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/request/mapping-census-info-data-analysis/greensboro-population-statistics>.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>