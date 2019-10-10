News Release: Police seeking suspect identification in Ahlora Lindiment adbuction

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****AMBER ALERT*****

Update

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) – Greensboro Police are asking for help identifying the person seen in this photo taken from surveillance video near the scene. The female in the photo may have information to help authorities find missing juvenile Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment. Police also ask anyone that was in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. that may have noticed anything suspicious to contact Greensboro Police at 336-574-4035 to share that information.

Investigators with the Greensboro Police Department, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI will be canvassing the neighborhood where Ahlora was last seen to speak to anyone who may have information to help find her. We encourage any resident or community member with information to come forward and speak to us.

At 6:33 p.m. on 10/9/2019, police received a call about a possible adduction. Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment, B/F 3 years old, was reported missing from the Phillips Avenue area. Ahlora Lindiment is described as a black female, brown eyes, black hair, weighing approximately 40 pounds and is approximately 2 feet tall. Ahlora was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and white sandals.

Anyone with information or has seen Ahlora Lindiment is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, at 336-574-4035 or dial 911.

