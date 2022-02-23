News Release: Alan Tran Homicide Arrest Update

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
UPDATE (2/23/22): Greensboro Police have arrested and charged Traviante Demetrius Dave, 20 years old of Greensboro, with First Degree Murder. Davis is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.
Missing Person Alan Tran Located Deceased
GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2021) – Missing person, Alan Aidan Tran 19 years old of Jamestown, has been located deceased in Guilford County. On July 22, at approximately 3:59 Deputies with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Lake Brandt Road and Witty Road in reference to a found body call. Upon arrival Deputies located a deceased male. Greensboro Police responded to the location and confirmed the deceased was Tran. The Greensboro Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide.
Alan Tran was last seen at his residence in Greensboro on July 19, 2021 around 2:00 pm. His vehicle a Dodge Charger was located on July 20 with heavy fire damage in an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive. The investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
