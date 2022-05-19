News Release: Alamance Church Road Closure Begins May 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Alamance Church Road Closure Begins May 23

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2022) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, May 23, Alamance Church Road will be closed between Sharpe Road and E. Lee Street due to the installation of a stormwater pipe near the intersection of Alamance and Deerbrooke Forest Lane. Deerbrooke will remain open.

Work will be underway daily from 9 am to 5 pm through Friday, May 27. This section of Alamance Church Road will remain closed around the clock until the job is complete. Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Traffic message boards will be on site the week of May 16 to alert the public about the upcoming closure. A detour to avoid the area is from Sharpe Road to E. Lee Street to Causey Lake Road. See map<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=52774&t=637878578110671987>.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>