News Release: Alamance Church Road Aggravated Assault Now Being investigated as a Homicide

Alamance Church Road Aggravated Assault Now Being investigated as a Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2018) – The Aggravated Assault police responded to at 1105 Alamance Church Road is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as LaTron Devon Tyson, B/M, 32 of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no suspect information is available.

On October 5, at 12:37 a.m. police responded to 1105 Alamance Church Road in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving efforts made by EMS personnel were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

