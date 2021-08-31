News Release: Aggravated Assault Stockton Way

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Aggravated Assault Stockton Way

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – At approximately 11:10 a.m. police responded to the 200 block of Stockton Way in reference to a shooting call. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. There is no information on the victim’s condition at this time.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

