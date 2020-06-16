News Release: Aggravated Assault Investigation on Trinity Avenue

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Investigation on Trinity Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2020) – At approximately 12:41 pm Greensboro Police responded to the 4300 block of Trinity Av in reference to a shooting. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

