News Release: Aggravated Assault Investigation Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive

Aggravated Assault Investigation Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2021) – On February 13, at approximately 6 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the area of Cornwallis Drive and Elmwood Drive in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival police located a vehicle that was struck multiple times and one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

There is no one in custody and no suspect information at this time. This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

