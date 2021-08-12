News Release: Aggravated Assault Investigation Beechcroft Drive and Bracyridge Road

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Aggravated Assault Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2021) – At approximately 2:23 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Bracyridge Road and Beechcroft Drive in reference to a gunshot wound call. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An occupied vehicle was also struck by gunfire. No one in the vehicle was injured. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

