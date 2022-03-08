News Release: Aggravated Assault Investigation Battleground Avenue and Hill Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault Investigation Battleground Avenue and Hill Street

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2022) – At approximately 1:44 pm. Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Hill Street in reference to stabbing call. Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

