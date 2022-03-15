News Release: Aggravated Assault Greene Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2022) – At approximately 5:39 p.m. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Greene Street in reference to a stabbing call. Upon arrival officers located one victim with injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

