News Release: Aggravated Assault Gate City Blvd

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2021) – At approximately 2:27 p.m. police responded to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard in reference to an assault call. Responding officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

