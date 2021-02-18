News Release: Aggravated Assault Arrests

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE (2/18): Police have arrested and charged two suspects in this case. Daryl Lamar McGriff, 21 years old of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of Robbery with a Firearm or Other Dangerous Weapon, Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, and Conspiracy. McGriff is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $30,000 bond. Nelson Fernando Salzar-Cano, 18 years old of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of Robbery with a Firearm or Other Dangerous Weapon, Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Felon Possessing a Firearm, and Conspiracy. Salzar-Cano is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $35,000 bond. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Aggravated Assault Investigation Williamsburg Station Lane

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2021) – At approximately 7:38 p.m. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

CID is currently on scene conducting an investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

