News Release: Aggravated Assault Albert Pick Road

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2019) – At approximately 1:36 pm today, Police responded to 7023 Albert Pick Road in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival police located a male victim in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later with the assistance of Winston Salem and Kernersville Police Departments. The suspect has been identified as Dwight Lyons Tucker, B/M 42, of Winston Salem.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

