News release – Aggravated Assault 3602 Clifton Rd 10-16-2019

3602 Clifton Road: Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2019) – At 3:30 p.m., police responded to 3602 Clifton Road on reports that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, police located a male victim in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. Greensboro Police detectives are on the scene investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

