News Release: Adults and Children Invited to Join Regional Popsicle Stick Bridge Building Competition

Adults and Children Invited to Join Regional Popsicle Stick

Bridge Building Competition

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – Residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities are invited to compete in Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge. Anyone 8 or older can compete. To participate, Greensboro residents can pick up free supplies at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

The Greensboro competition will be held 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, February 5, at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to the regional competition, 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, February 26, at Griffin Recreation Center.

Children 8-10 may also join the Young Builders program, 2 pm, Saturdays from January 22 to February 12, to get help building a bridge for the competition and try other exciting engineering projects. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&keyword=&subtype=&location=CALDC&beginyear=&primarycode=&showwithavailable=No&keywordoption=Match+One&dayoption=All&displa…> for this free program. For more information on Young Builders, contact Shelli.Scott@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Shelli.Scott@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Bridging the Triad is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington and Winston-Salam Parks and Recreation departments. It is designed to introduce and engage people in a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.

Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups: 8-10, 11-14, 15-17, and adult. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There will also be a prize group for the most creative design.

For more information, contact Griffin Recreation Center Supervisor Douglas Williams at 336-373-2928 or Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov>.

