News Release: Adult Spring Coed Kickball Registration Now Underway

Adult Spring Coed Kickball Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its spring Adult Coed Kickball program. The cost is $350 per team. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball by February 25<www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball%20by%20February%2025>, 2022 or until space is full.

This program is for people of all genders. Beginner, recreational and competitive leagues are available. Individuals who do not have a team are but would like to play are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd. Read the Player and Parent Resource Guide<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Player-and-Parent-Resource-Guide> for additional league information and visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball<www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball> for latest COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about the program, contact Byrd at 336-373-2794 or Antwoinette.Byrd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Antwoinette.Byrd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

