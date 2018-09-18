News Release: Adult Basketball Team Registration Begins September 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Adult Basketball Team Registration Begins September 24

GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will accept team registrations for the Women’s and Men’s Adult Basketball Leagues from September 24 to October 31. Teams may register in person at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., 9 am to 4:45 pm, weekdays, or online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics<www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics>.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. The cost for women is $50 per player for Guilford County residents and $60 for non-county residents. The cost for men is $475 per team for Guilford County residents and $1069 for non-county residents.

A mandatory team managers’ meeting will be held at 6:30 pm, November 5 at the Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, 1500 Barber Rd. (formerly Dans Road.) Practice will begin November 13. Games will begin November 26.

Individuals who do not have a team are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletics Director Monique Floyd to be placed on the free agent list for potential selection to a registered team. For additional information, contact Floyd at 336-373-2496 or Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Monique.floyd@greensboro-nc.gov>.

