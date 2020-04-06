News Release: Additional Water/Sewer Billing and Payment Changes Made Due to COVID-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Kristine Williams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2556

Additional Water/Sewer Billing and Payment Changes Made Due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, NC (April 6, 2020) – If you are having difficulty paying your City water/sewer bill, the Water Resources Department has instituted several options to assist you during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payment plans are available and can be arranged by calling the City’s Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) on Mondays through Fridays from 7 am to 3 pm.

If your water service was cut off for nonpayment prior to mid-March, and is still off, the City will reconnect you for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. Call the number above to be reconnected. Also in mid-March, the City temporarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment and late fees on past due water accounts.

And while an in-person bill payment window has remained open in the Melvin Municipal Office Building downtown, even though the building is closed due to COVID-19 concerns, City officials urge customers to pay by one of these methods instead:

* By credit card by phone at 336-373-IPAY (4729)

* Online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterBill>

* Using the payment drop-box located at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St.

The usual $1 convenience fee for paying online or by phone has now been temporarily waived.

“In this unsettling time, Water Resources is glad to give all of our customers peace of mind and reassurance in the water and sewer services we provide. This includes no interruption of service and payment options that allow you to stay safe and stay at home,” said Mike Borchers, department director.

See the City’s COVID-19 website, www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19>, for the latest news, cancelations, and service changes.

