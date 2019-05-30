News Release: Additional Public Comment Sought on Draft ‘Good Repair’ Ordinance for Non-residential Buildings/Structures

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Additional Public Comment Sought on Draft ‘Good Repair’ Ordinance

for Non-residential Buildings/Structures

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2019) – Residents are invited to comment on this proposed “Good Repair” amendment<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=42414> to the City’s Code of Ordinances (Chapter 11 – Housing Code). The proposed ordinance amendment adds property maintenance, sanitation and safety standards for non-residential buildings and structures. Deadline to submit comments is extended to Friday, June 7.

A second public information session has been scheduled to discuss the proposed ordinance amendment:

5:30-6:30 pm Wednesday, June 5

Patrol District 4 Station, Maple Street Community Room

1106 Maple St.

You may also e-mail your comments to GoodRepair@greensboro-nc.gov or send them in writing to Attn. Cynthia Blue, City of Greensboro, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC, 27402-3136.

Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GoodRepair<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GoodRepair>.

The proposed Good Repair ordinance amendment, which would adopt the International Property Maintenance Code, provides a minimum standard for maintenance, sanitation, and safety for non-residential buildings or structures located within the City limits. The ordinance also outlines the investigation and enforcement process to bring non-residential buildings and structures into compliance.

