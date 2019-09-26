News Release: Additional Community Meetings Planned for Police Chief Input

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
Additional Community Meetings Planned for Police Chief Input
GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2018) – The City of Greensboro has added two additional community meetings for public comment regarding the hiring of the next chief of police. The first additional meeting is at 5:30 pm, Monday, September 30 at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. The second is a meeting at 6:30 pm, Monday, October 7, at the Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.
Upcoming Meetings:
* Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.
* Monday, September 30, 5:30 pm, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
* Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.
* Monday, October 7, 6:30 pm, Shiloh Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1210 S. Eugene St.
An online survey from Developmental Associates, which is managing the search and hiring process of the City’s police chief position, is also available. The online survey closes, Monday, October 7.
On August 9, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement from the department, effective January 31, 2020. Scott joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1991 and has served as the police chief since 2015.
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.