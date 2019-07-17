News Release: Additional Arrest in JJ Drive Homicide Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Additional Arrest in JJ Drive Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2019) – On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, the Greensboro Police Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, located and arrested a third suspect in this case. Jalen Dre-Quan Austin, B/M 25, of Greensboro was arrested on warrants for First Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

There were two previous arrests in this case. Paul Mykie Gilmore was arrested on June, 11 at a bus stop in Columbus, Ohio and charged with First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Conspiracy – Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and two counts of Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Leon Mandell Brimley was taken into custody in Durham, NC on June 21, 2019. Brimley was charged with First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

On June 11, 2019 at approximately 5:10 pm police responded to the Cavalier Inn located at 312 W. JJ Drive in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival police located one victim later identified as Mamie Yvonne Martin suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and succumbed to her injuries on June 18. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

