News Release: Adaptive Cycle Event Will Be Held May 16

Adaptive Cycle Event Will Be Held May 16

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2018) – Local Parks and Recreation departments and community partners will host a free adaptive cycling event from 4-6:30 pm, Thursday, May 16, at Fourth of July Park, 702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. To participate, register online<www.highpointnc.gov/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-9/TRIAD-Region-Adaptive-Cycling-Event-152> by May 13.

Residents will get to try out different kinds of non-traditional bicycles appropriate for individuals with physical disabilities. Trained personnel will be on site to provide bike fittings and additional information. This event is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, and Kernersville Parks and Recreation departments, North Carolina Assistive Technology Program, and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

For more information, contact Shayle Wigger with High Point Parks and Recreation, 336-883-3481 or shayle.wigger@highpointnc.gov.

