News Release: Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Offers New Activities for Kids, Teens, and Young Adults

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Offers New Activities for Kids, Teens, and Young Adults

GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit is introducing three new programs this winter for individuals with disabilities: yoga class for kids, young adult social club, and baking class. To register for these free and low-cost programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov.AIR<www.greensboro-nc.gov.AIR> or call 336-373-2626.

* Virtual Young Yogis – Free. Ages 6-10. Tuesdays, February 16 and 23, 4-4:45 pm, on Zoom.

Virtual program that teaches participants beginner yoga moves and techniques to engage their mind and body. Adaptive techniques are provided so everyone can participate.

* Young Adult Social Club – Free. Ages 13-25. Mondays, February 22 to March 15, 4:30-5:30 pm on Zoom.

Members engage in variety of activities while also building and strengthening social skills. This program strives to facilitate fun, friendship, and a sense of belonging.

* Whisk It Wednesdays – $5. Ages 15-35. Wednesdays, March 3-24, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Inclusive program that will give young adults the opportunity to learn and enhance their baking skills. This four-week program will encompass kitchen safety, following a recipe, and baking.

For more City-sponsored safe and socially-distanced programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual<www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual>.

