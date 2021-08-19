[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Virtual Meeting August 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will host a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, August 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/91513056243?pwd=aG9nR1FROXVjb3FuYXBVWUFqUUFvZz09> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243 and passcode: 793452. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on October 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures, and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

# # #

Lana Skrypnyk, (they/them/theirs) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3282

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

From: Skrypnyk, Lana <Lana.Skrypnyk@greensboro-nc.gov>

Sent: Thursday, August 19, 2021 10:36 AM

To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: News release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Virtual Meeting August 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Hosts Virtual Meeting August 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will host a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, August 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/91513056243?pwd=aG9nR1FROXVjb3FuYXBVWUFqUUFvZz09> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243 and passcode: 793452. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on October 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures, and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

# # #

Lana Skrypnyk, (they/them/theirs) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3282

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.