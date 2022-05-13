News Release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting May 26

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz LennonFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7955

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting May 26

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2022) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, May 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/91513056243> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures, and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

