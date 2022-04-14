News Release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting April 28

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie StanleyFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Monthly Meeting April 28

GREENSBORO, NC (April 14, 2022) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, April 28. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/91513056243> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures, and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

