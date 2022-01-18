News release: Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Meeting January 27



CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jodie Stanley

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity Holds Virtual Meeting January 27

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2022) – The City’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 pm, Thursday, January 27. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<us06web.zoom.us/j/91513056243> using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on October 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures, and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

# # #