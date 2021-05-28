News Release: Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2021) – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will be evaluating the Greensboro Police Department from Monday, June 7, 2021 to Wednesday, June 9, 2021. During the virtual assessment, the CALEA assessors will examine all aspects of the Greensboro Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services to determine if the Greensboro Police Department continues to meet the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards for law enforcement agencies as part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 5:30 pm. The session will be conducted in the City of Greensboro’s Council Chamber located at 300 W. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session, but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, those individuals may do so by telephone. The public may call (336) 373-2436 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 between the hours of 2 pm and 4 pm.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10

minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards.

A copy of the standards is available at the Greensboro Police Department, 100 Police E. Plaza. Local contact can be made with Accreditation Manager Shelia Santor at (336) 373-7793. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Greensboro Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The assessment team is comprised of public safety professionals from similar, but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review written materials, speak with the general public and community leaders, and interview agency personnel.

The assessors are:

* Team Leader: Chief Timothy Fitch (retired), St. Louis County (MO) Police Department

* Team Member: Lieutenant Andrew Spiess (retired), Virginia Beach (VA) Police Department

Once the CALEA assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status. Should the Commission award accredited status to the Greensboro Police Department, it will be the department’s 11th consecutive award.

Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting continued compliance with those under which it was initially accredited.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or call (703) 352-4225 or e-mail calea@calea.org<mailto:calea@calea.org>.

