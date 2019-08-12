News Release: Abe Brenner Place Road Closure Set for August 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372

Abe Brenner Place Road Closure Set for August 13

GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2019) – From 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday, August 13, Abe Brenner Place will be closed due to street paving, weather-permitting. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.