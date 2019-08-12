News Release: Abe Brenner Place Road Closure Set for August 13

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
Abe Brenner Place Road Closure Set for August 13
GREENSBORO, NC (August 12, 2019) – From 9 am to 4 pm Tuesday, August 13, Abe Brenner Place will be closed due to street paving, weather-permitting. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
