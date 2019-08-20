NEWS RELEASE 82019 Traffic Fatality Guilford College Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: J.B. Stanley III

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2496

Traffic Fatality on Guilford College Road

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2019) – On Tuesday 08/20/2019 at 9:59 a.m., Greensboro Police officers responded to Guilford College Road at Sapp Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

A 2013 Honda Pilot was southbound on Guilford College Road when it ran off the roadway to the left, crashing into a tree. The driver was transported to Moses Cone hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the driver is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

# # #

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336-373-3879

(m) 336-430-1177

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.