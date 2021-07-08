News Release: 53rd Season of City Drama Programming Begins

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

53rd Season of City Drama Programming Begins

Greensboro, NC (July 8, 2021) – Creative Greensboro introduces the 53rd season of drama programming sponsored by the City of Greensboro. It will feature a variety of performance opportunities for all ages in partnership with local theater companies, a new residency program, and the continuation of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.

The partnership programs and residency are ways the City, under its newly formed office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, is supporting the local creative community.

“With our transformation from The Drama Center at City Arts to Creative Greensboro, our mission is to seek out dynamic partnerships, offer programming that enhances the local theater community, and initiate opportunities that ensure broad access to the Greensboro Cultural Center,” said Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator, Todd Fisher. “It’s thrilling to be at the start of this new chapter.”

The planned season of staged productions includes:

* “Finding Shakespeare” – In partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre<www.goodlyframe.org/>. Performances will be held at the Greensboro Cultural Center, July 30 to August 1.

* “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” by Greer Sucke – In partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints<www.scrapmettle.net/>. Performances will be held at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, October 15-17.

* “Wolves of Ravensbruk” by Sally Kinka – Winner of the 2020 New Play Project. Performances will be held at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, January 13-16, 2022.

* “Short Tales for Children” – In partnership with UNCG School of Theatre<vpa.uncg.edu/theatre/>. Performances will be held at the Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center, January 29-30, 2022.

* “The Tempest” – In partnership with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company<www.sharedradiance.org/>. Performances will be held at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center at Greensboro College, March 11-13, 2022.

* “40th Annual Evening of Short Plays” – Performances will be held at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, March 31 to April 3, 2022.

* “The Sound of Music” – Performances will be held at the Virginia Sommerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, June 23 -26, 2022.

Performance opportunities for actors of all ages and abilities vary by production. Audition dates, show descriptions, and other details can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> or by contacting Todd Fisher at 336-373-2974 or todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

The recently announced Residency at the Hyers program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-partners/the-greensboro-cultural-center/residency-at-the-hyers/-fsiteid-1> is accepting applications for priority consideration through July 16. Guilford County-based applicants may request one to six weeks of rent-free residency for performing arts programs through April 2022.

The Greensboro Playwrights Forum<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/creative-greensboro/creative-greensboro-presents/drama-programming-at-creative-greensboro/playwrights-forum> helps local writers get published or produced. Registration is available on a rolling basis. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 pm.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.