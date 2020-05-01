News Release:

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Water Line Work Affects S. Josephine Boyd Street Beginning May 4
GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2020) – From Monday to Tuesday, May 4-5, the areas below will have lane closures due to water line work which will take place from 6 pm to 6 am each day:
* South bound lanes in the 400 and 500 blocks of S. Josephine Boyd Street
* East bound lane of Walker Avenue near the intersection of S. Josephine Boyd Street.
Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
