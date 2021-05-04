News Release: 2020 Homicide Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

UPDATE (05/04/21): On May 4, 2021 Michael Antonio Whorley, 39 years old of Greensboro, was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. Whorley was charged in the 2020 death of Lashon Ellerbe that occurred at 1017 Logan Street. Whorley is charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm by Felon. Whorley is currently in Guilford county jail under No Bond. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: The victim in this case succumbed to his injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Lashon Ellerbe, 30 years old, of Greensboro. Next of kin has been notified.

Aggravated Assault Investigation Logan Street

GREENSBORO, NC (November 16, 2020) – At approximately 9:47 p.m. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Logan Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival police located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown at this time.

The intersection of Logan Street and Douglas Street is currently closed during this investigation. Citizens are encouraged to find an alternate route of travel.

There is no suspect information at this time. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.