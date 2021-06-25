News Release: 2020 Annual Drinking Water Quality – Consumer Confidence Report Available to Customers

2020 Annual Drinking Water Quality – Consumer Confidence Report Available to Customers

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2021) – Greensboro water customers should have received a postcard notification of the Annual Drinking Water Quality – Consumer Confidence Report from the City’s Water Resources Department. The report can be accessed via the direct link or by scanning the QR code on the postcard. The report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, health effects information related to violations of drinking water standards, and other information of interest.

This annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by the City in relation to compliance standards established by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the NC Division of Water Resources. The City’s drinking water is safe and meets or surpasses all state and federal standards.

The City regularly monitors drinking water according to federal and state regulations to ensure the production of high quality water. The report includes water quality lab data collected from January 1 to December 31, 2020. To obtain a copy of the report (Spanish translated version available) call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR<www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR>.

Limited copies can also be found at Greensboro public libraries.

