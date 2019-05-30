News Release: 2018 Aggravated Assault Now Being Investigated as Homicide

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
2018 Aggravated Assault Now Being Investigated as Homicide
GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2019) – On Dec 22, 2018 at approximately 5:30 am Police responded to 1514 Kindley Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival police located one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
On May 30, 2019 the victim in this incident succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Anthony Devaris Walker, 33 years old of Greensboro. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information is available.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.
