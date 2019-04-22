News Release: 2018-2019 Opus Series Continues April 28 to May 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
2018-2019 Opus Series Continues April 28 to May 18
GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2019) – The Music Center presents the Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble at 3 pm, Sunday, April 28, at Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Avenue. Admission is free to all Opus concerts. Donations are appreciated.
The 2018-2019 season includes six additional concerts through May 18:
n Greensboro Tarheel Chorus
Saturday, May 4, 7:30 pm
Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.
n Greensboro Brass Ensemble & Greensboro Trombone Ensemble
Sunday, May 5, 3 pm
Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave.
n Philharmonia of Greensboro
Friday, May 10, 7:30 pm
Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.
n Greensboro Percussion Ensemble
Wednesday, May 15, 7:30 pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St.
n Greensboro Concert Band
Friday, May 17, 7:30 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.
n Choral Society of Greensboro
Saturday, May 18, 7:30 pm
Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.
