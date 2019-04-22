News Release: 2018-2019 Opus Series Continues April 28 to May 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

2018-2019 Opus Series Continues April 28 to May 18

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2019) – The Music Center presents the Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble at 3 pm, Sunday, April 28, at Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Avenue. Admission is free to all Opus concerts. Donations are appreciated.

The 2018-2019 season includes six additional concerts through May 18:

n Greensboro Tarheel Chorus

Saturday, May 4, 7:30 pm

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.

n Greensboro Brass Ensemble & Greensboro Trombone Ensemble

Sunday, May 5, 3 pm

Trinity Church, 5200 W. Friendly Ave.

n Philharmonia of Greensboro

Friday, May 10, 7:30 pm

Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd.

n Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

Wednesday, May 15, 7:30 pm

Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St.

n Greensboro Concert Band

Friday, May 17, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

n Choral Society of Greensboro

Saturday, May 18, 7:30 pm

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

