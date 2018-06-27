News Release: 2017 Annual Drinking Water Report Available to Customers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

2017 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report Available to Customers

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2018) – Greensboro water customers should expect to receive a copy of the Annual Drinking Water Quality Report from the City of Greensboro Water Department by mail prior to July 1. The Annual Drinking Water Quality Report describes drinking water sources, testing conducted on the water, substances detected, health effects information related to violations of drinking water standards and other information of interest.

The annual report is a performance measure of the quality of water supplied by the City against the compliance standards established by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the North Carolina Division of Water Resources. The City regularly monitors your drinking water, according to federal and state regulations to ensure the production of high quality water. The report includes the water quality lab data collected from January 1 to December 31, 2017. To obtain a copy of the report (Spanish translated version available) call the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CCR . Limited copies are also available at various public library branches.

