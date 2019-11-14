News Release:

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Closes Offices / Facilities for Thanksgiving Holiday

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2019) – City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, in observance of Thanksgiving. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 28. That day’s collections take place a day earlier on Wednesday, November 27. Collections on Friday, November 29 remain the same.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Thursday, November 28. Regular hours resume Friday, November 29.

* All branches of the Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum are closed Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29. Regular hours resume Saturday, November 30.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* The Greensboro Sportsplex, Greensboro Cultural Center, City Arts, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Greensboro Youth Council, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Greensboro Beautiful and Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed November 28 and 29. The City’s recreation centers, Smith Active Adult Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Barber Park Event Center are closed Thursday, November 28 through Sunday, December 1. Gillespie Golf Course, Lake Townsend, Lake Brandt and Lake Higgins are closed Thursday, November 28 and will re-open Friday, November 29. City cemeteries are open, but no services are allowed on Thanksgiving Day. Barber, Hester and Keeley parks are closed Thanksgiving Day only. Country Park closes after the “Gobbler Run” for the remainder of Thanksgiving Day and re-opens Friday, November 29. Public gardens and City trails are open to the public.

* There is no GTA or SCAT service on Thursday, November 28. On Friday, November 29, GTA and SCAT both run on a Saturday schedule. HEAT will not provide service Wednesday through Sunday. All services return to normal on Monday, December 2.

