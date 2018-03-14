News Release: 180314

Two Greensboro Men Recovering From Shooting

GREENSBORO, NC (March 14, 2018) – Two Greensboro men are recovering from gunshot wounds they received during a drive-by shooting yesterday evening on Ray St.

First responders were dispatched to 200 block of Ray St. on March 13 at approximately 5:39 pm after a witness called GM 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots. Arriving officers searched for victims, and located two adult men inside 205 Ray St. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses stated that a light-colored SUV with several passengers drove by the residence and fired in to it. The vehicle then drove off.

Timothy Earl Dawkins, 35, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Melquan Lapip Glover Sr, 25, was treated and released from the hospital later that evening.

Five vehicles and three homes were also struck by gunfire.

Although a motive for the shooting is not yet apparent, preliminary indicators are that this was not a random act of violence.

Police are pursuing leads, and ask that anyone with information about this case call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

