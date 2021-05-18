News Release: 17th Annual City Academy Accepting Applications Through July 1

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Donna Gray

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

17th Annual City Academy Accepting Applications Through July 1

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is accepting applications for its premier public education program, City Academy, now through July 1. This program, celebrating its 17th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger community through well-informed and engaged residents. The program is free for participants. Individuals who applied in 2020 don’t need to apply again.

City Academy participants get a look behind the scenes into City government through many hands-on activities and learning experience, such as:

* Visits to the Greensboro Police’s firing range

* Tours of the Guilford Metro 9-1-1 center, Public Safety Training Facility, Greensboro Transportation Administrative and Maintenance Facility, J. Douglas Galyon Depot, and a water treatment facility

* Participation in interactive activities at various facilities throughout the city.

* Two optional elective sessions with police, providing participants the opportunity to experience hands-on firearms training and Driving While Impaired (DWI) simulators, the K-9 unit, and more.

“In a relatively short period, City Academy has helped develop an entire generation of civic leaders in Greensboro,” City Manager David Parrish said. “We have City Academy graduates currently sitting on our boards and commissions and even a current City Council member. This program sets a foundation of understanding of how the City of Greensboro operates and works with our community partners to provide a high quality of life for our residents.”

Classes are held weekly from 5:45-9 pm, from September through November, with graduation scheduled for December 7 during the City Council meeting.

City Academy is open to any resident living within the corporate limits of the City of Greensboro. Thirty residents representing all City Council districts and various backgrounds will be selected for the academy.

The City of Greensboro is committed to inclusion and diversity. In this experience, we strive to create an environment for learning that is reflective of the richness of diversity of the community.

Selection criteria include:

* 18 years of age or older

* Must attend 80 percent of classes

* Written statement or desire to participate, included on application

* Successfully pass a background check

* Preference given to those willing to serve on a board or commission

To apply for the fall 2021 session, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy<www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy> or call the City’s community relations office at 336-373-2723.

