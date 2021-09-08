News Release: 1600 Block of Willow Road Closed September 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Priddy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-580-6669

1600 Block of Willow Road at Florida Street Closed September 9

GREENSBORO, NC (September 8, 2021) – The 1600 block of Willow Road at Florida Street, will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm, Thursday, September 9 for street repairs. Drivers should avoid the area.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.